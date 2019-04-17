Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Sell

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $928.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 490.25% and a negative return on equity of 175.83%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lynne Powell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $66,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $308,725. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.