Zacks: Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Given $13.20 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has declined by 5.9% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.20 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Element Solutions an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, April 8th.

ESI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 2,789,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,538. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $474,091,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

