Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce $199.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.14 million and the lowest is $198.75 million. Omnicell posted sales of $182.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $892.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.58 million to $894.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $969.77 million, with estimates ranging from $936.68 million to $990.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 673,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Omnicell news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $795,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $2,057,600.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,982 shares of company stock worth $7,389,181. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 125.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 451.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Omnicell by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

