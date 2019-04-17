Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc (SR) Will Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.58. Spire posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.54 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spire by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.23. Spire has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

