Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.37 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In related news, Director Rod Canion purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,184.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 53,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 36,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

