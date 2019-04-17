Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.78. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

