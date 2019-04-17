Zacks: Analysts Set $7.50 Price Target for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI)

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pioneer Power Solutions an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 7.77% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

