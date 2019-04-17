Zacks: Analysts Set $6.75 Price Target for Fluent Inc (FLNT)

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluent’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $6.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Fluent from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLNT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 403,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,933. The company has a market capitalization of $482.40 million, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

