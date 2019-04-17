Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. 73,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,559. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

