Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) will announce sales of $4.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.05 million. Senseonics posted sales of $2.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $27.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.47 million to $28.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.12 million, with estimates ranging from $55.92 million to $80.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,924. Senseonics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.29.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

