Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.26. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 244,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $852.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 418,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 24.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.