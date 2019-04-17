Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Holdings Boosted by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. OTR Global upgraded Yum China to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $177,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $650,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $629,643.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

