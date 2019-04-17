YouLive Coin Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (UC)

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One YouLive Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX. YouLive Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $146,933.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YouLive Coin has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YouLive Coin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00507767 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00049992 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000099 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005348 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000281 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000677 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

YouLive Coin Profile

YouLive Coin is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YouLive Coin’s official website is www.youlive.io . YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here . YouLive Coin’s official message board is www.youlive.io/announcement

Buying and Selling YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YouLive Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YouLive Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YouLive Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.