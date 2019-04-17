YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0146

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.79 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00374693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.01072146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00208551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,736,000,000 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

