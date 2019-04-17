Yext Inc (YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley cut Yext from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 784,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.94. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $36,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,751. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $33,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

