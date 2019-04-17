Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) Position Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yatra Online worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,731,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter worth $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YTRA. ValuEngine upgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yatra Online from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,877. Yatra Online Inc has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 116.35% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatra Online Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

