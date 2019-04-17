Xylem Inc (XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $627,379.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,440.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,025.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $251,391,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,299,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,933,000 after buying an additional 631,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,742,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $35,408,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.77. 48,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,438. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

