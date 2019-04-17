XRTFoundation (XRT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

XRTFoundation (CURRENCY:XRT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, XRTFoundation has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XRTFoundation token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. XRTFoundation has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $429.00 worth of XRTFoundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00373414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.01055348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00208417 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About XRTFoundation

XRTFoundation’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRTFoundation is www.xrtfoundation.org . XRTFoundation’s official Twitter account is @XrtFoundation

XRTFoundation Token Trading

XRTFoundation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRTFoundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRTFoundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRTFoundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

