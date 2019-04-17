XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

