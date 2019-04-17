Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Short Interest Up 109.2% in March

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,245,736 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the March 15th total of 1,551,624 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,713,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $275.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Short Interest Up 109.2% in March” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/xenia-hotels-resorts-inc-xhr-short-interest-up-109-2-in-march.html.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.