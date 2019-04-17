XBiotech (XBIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

XBIT stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes bought 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $129,929.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,273 shares of company stock worth $1,141,122. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

