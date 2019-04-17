Workday Inc (WDAY) Director Sells $216,887.04 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $216,887.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,646,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David A. Duffield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total value of $50,009,185.20.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $191.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -156.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Workday by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.69.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

