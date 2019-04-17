Wipro (WIT) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Wipro has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $150.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

