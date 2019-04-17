Wipro (WIT) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on WIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.18.
NYSE:WIT opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Wipro has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
