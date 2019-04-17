Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $152,703.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,291.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 43,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,251.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

