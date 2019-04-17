Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,231.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,329.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

