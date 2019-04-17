Winfield Associates Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of New Media Investment Group worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group stock remained flat at $$10.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 302,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,463. New Media Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $659.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.24). New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. New Media Investment Group’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

NEWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Media Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

