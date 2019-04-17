Winfield Associates Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.83. 13,207,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,453. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

