William J. Heitman Sells 6,300 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) insider William J. Heitman sold 6,300 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,836.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASH stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 46.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 94.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

