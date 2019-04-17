William Blair Weighs in on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 79.59% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,028.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,048,050 shares of company stock worth $10,241,990 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

