Wild Beast Block Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $6,089.00 and $0.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.01521555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002871 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

