WEX Inc (WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $202.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $204.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $225.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

