WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJAFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised WestJet Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS WJAFF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

