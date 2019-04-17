Weibo Corp (WB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) to report sales of $401.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.02 million and the highest is $405.00 million. Weibo reported sales of $349.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 92.7% during the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,436,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,054,000 after purchasing an additional 329,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $161,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 477,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 477,814 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

