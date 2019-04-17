Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.75.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,017.43% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc purchased 263,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.