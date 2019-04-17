Waste Management (WM) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $104.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

