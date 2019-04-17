Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,381.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 5,347,565 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 529.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 812,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,051,000 after buying an additional 683,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $72,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $132.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $227,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

