Vulcan Materials (VMC) Holdings Trimmed by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $91,820,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 800.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 867,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,107,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,835,000 after buying an additional 608,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,271,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,178,000 after buying an additional 557,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,030,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 541,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

VMC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.10. 692,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,548. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/vulcan-materials-vmc-holdings-trimmed-by-lafleur-godfrey-llc.html.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.