vSlice Price Tops $0.0018 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, vSlice has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. vSlice has a market capitalization of $59,196.00 and $0.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00375567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.01076356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00208741 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006381 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

