Volga Gas (VGAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.00

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 10907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The firm has a market cap of $52.49 million and a PE ratio of 108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from Volga Gas’s previous dividend of $0.06. Volga Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

