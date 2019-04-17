Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Holdings Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,279 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,685,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 951,310 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,389.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,339. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

