Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research analysts have commented on VSLR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $100,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,700.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 36,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,758.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,076 shares of company stock valued at $352,684. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSLR opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $656.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

