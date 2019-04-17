Viveve Medical (VIVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.69. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 9096 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $1.00 price target on shares of Viveve Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,333 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

