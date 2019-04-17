Vitec Group plc (VTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25.50 on May 24th

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VTC opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.96) on Wednesday. Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 million and a PE ratio of 15.15.

In related news, insider Martin Green sold 21,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total value of £261,180 ($341,277.93). Also, insider Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,175 ($15.35), for a total transaction of £352,500 ($460,603.68).

VTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vitec Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, pro-video, and photographic applications worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

