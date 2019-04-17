Visteon’s (VC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

Visteon (NYSE:VC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Longbow Research in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $80.19 on Monday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 35.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $22,797,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

