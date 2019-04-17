Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) shares traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 150,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 224,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Visionstate (VIS) Trading Down 20%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/visionstate-vis-trading-down-20.html.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.