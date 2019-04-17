Virtu Financial LLC Invests $958,000 in Danaher Co. (DHR) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Invests $958,000 in Danaher Co. (DHR) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/virtu-financial-llc-invests-958000-in-danaher-co-dhr-stock.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.