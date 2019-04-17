VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

CFO stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

