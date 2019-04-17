VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 63.8% per year over the last three years.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CID traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/victoryshares-international-high-div-volatility-wtd-etf-cid-increases-dividend-to-0-32-per-share.html.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.