VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 63.8% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ:CID traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $36.92.
