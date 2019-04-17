VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0059.

NASDAQ CEZ opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/victoryshares-emerging-market-volatility-wtd-etf-cez-announces-dividend-increase-0-04-per-share.html.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.