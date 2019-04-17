Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Versum Materials reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.69 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSM. Loop Capital cut shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Versum Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of VSM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. 43,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Versum Materials has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $52.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 34.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 123,744 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

